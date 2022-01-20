$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $937.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,469.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,566.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,515.03.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

