$1.03 EPS Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Investors Real Estate Trust reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.22. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,836. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

