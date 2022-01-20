$1.55 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $2.09. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLAB. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $299.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 321.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.43. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $333.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total value of $317,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $1,446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 20.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.