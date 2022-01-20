$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106,544.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8,956.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT stock opened at $97.42 on Monday. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.82.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

