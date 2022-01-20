10,145 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

