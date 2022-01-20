$13.25 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to post sales of $13.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Latch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the highest is $13.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $40.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million.

LTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,835,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTCH opened at $6.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

