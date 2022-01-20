$137.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce sales of $137.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.10 billion and the highest is $140.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $125.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $470.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.51 billion to $472.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $552.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $531.82 billion to $567.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,125.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,418.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,421.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

