13,725 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $322.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.28. The stock has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

