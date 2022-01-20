$144.80 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $144.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.40 million and the lowest is $144.18 million. Tenable reported sales of $118.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $536.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $538.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $639.18 million, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $645.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

TENB stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,029. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -142.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,832,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

