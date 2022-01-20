$17.55 Million in Sales Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) will announce $17.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.05 million and the highest is $18.03 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year sales of $70.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.53 million to $71.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.80 million, with estimates ranging from $86.05 million to $91.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of RWAY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,964. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 23,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 332,248 shares of company stock worth $4,393,086 in the last 90 days.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

