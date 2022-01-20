1,700 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Yum China makes up approximately 0.7% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

