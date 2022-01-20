$174.43 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $174.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.59 million and the lowest is $172.30 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $165.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $728.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

ALRM traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.33. 206,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,260. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.05.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $33,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Alarm.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

