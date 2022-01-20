$182.22 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to report sales of $182.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $218.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $37.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 387.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $515.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $553.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $854.41 million, with estimates ranging from $712.11 million to $977.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,830,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,733 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,714 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

