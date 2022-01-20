$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSCO traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $53.50. 1,374,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

