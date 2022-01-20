$2.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.03 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Unum Group stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,630,000 after buying an additional 452,030 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after buying an additional 456,467 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Unum Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after buying an additional 228,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,755,000 after buying an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

