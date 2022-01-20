$20.96 Million in Sales Expected for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will announce sales of $20.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the highest is $21.12 million. Asure Software posted sales of $16.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $75.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $87.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

ASUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 56.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $278,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.76 million, a P/E ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

