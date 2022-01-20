2,347 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.28.

DE opened at $375.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a one year low of $278.95 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

