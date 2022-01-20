2,401 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 73.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after buying an additional 324,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,427,000 after buying an additional 252,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.63. 1,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,611. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

