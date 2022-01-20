28,594 Shares in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XVV stock opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $37.22.

