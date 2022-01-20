$310.52 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to post sales of $310.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.64 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $249.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $947.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $979.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $219,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,002,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.74. 157,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

