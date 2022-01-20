3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in 3M by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in 3M by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $167.24 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.93.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.