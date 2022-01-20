4,263 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for approximately 0.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,374,000 after purchasing an additional 394,113 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,445,000 after purchasing an additional 320,657 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.17. 1,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,194. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.16. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

