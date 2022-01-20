427 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $13.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $532.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.23 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $641.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

