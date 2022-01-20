457 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SITM. FMR LLC increased its position in SiTime by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $43,762,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SiTime by 111.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,074,000 after acquiring an additional 170,856 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $7.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.10. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.77, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock worth $19,956,547 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

