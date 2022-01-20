$485.87 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will report $485.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $486.00 million and the lowest is $485.67 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $302.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,056,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boot Barn by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,748,000 after acquiring an additional 253,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $7.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.49. 670,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,175. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

