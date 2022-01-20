51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.86. 11,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,273. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.58. 51job has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55.
51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter.
51job Company Profile
51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
