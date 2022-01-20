51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.86. 11,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,273. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.58. 51job has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of 51job by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 51job by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of 51job by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of 51job by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

