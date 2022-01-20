$55.55 Million in Sales Expected for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) to post $55.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rivian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.75 million and the lowest is $38.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian will report full-year sales of $52.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $81.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rivian.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 134.64.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

RIVN opened at 69.40 on Thursday. Rivian has a one year low of 68.95 and a one year high of 179.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 107.22.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

