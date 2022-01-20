57,300 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $38.38 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

