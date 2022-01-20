57,703 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

