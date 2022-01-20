604,251 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Bought by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 604,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 26.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 18.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.61. 97,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,589. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

