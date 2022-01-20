$61.40 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to report $61.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $71.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $203.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $204.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $275.83 million, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $279.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 634,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 132,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. 104,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

