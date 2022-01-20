6,140 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after buying an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after acquiring an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,507,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $2,459,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.58. 282,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,026,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

