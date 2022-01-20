$66.15 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce $66.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $67.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $272.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $274.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $263.39 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $263.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,527. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 132.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 21.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

