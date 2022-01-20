6,855 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,855 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. D.R. Horton accounts for 0.7% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 140.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,391,000 after purchasing an additional 727,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,045.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 558,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,496,000 after purchasing an additional 510,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

NYSE DHI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.07. 33,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,022. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $3,668,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

