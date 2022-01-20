$7.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.43 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $27.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.93 billion to $31.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.69.

MOH stock opened at $280.44 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $328.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.