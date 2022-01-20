7,607 Shares in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Western Financial by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph C. Zimlich sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $102,035.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 18,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $545,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,495 shares of company stock valued at $875,601. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYFW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.