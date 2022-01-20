$8.48 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will announce sales of $8.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $9.45 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $28.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GP shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 642.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the period. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 5.87. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $33.83.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

