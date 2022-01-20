$83.22 Million in Sales Expected for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post sales of $83.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.29 million to $84.08 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $83.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $340.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.80 million to $342.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $333.21 million, with estimates ranging from $315.61 million to $343.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE LXP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.