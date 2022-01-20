8,391 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,376,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 112,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTM opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.