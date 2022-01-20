888 (LON:888) PT Lowered to GBX 545 at Berenberg Bank

888 (LON:888) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($8.19) to GBX 545 ($7.44) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.23) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.41) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 888 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 552.50 ($7.54).

Get 888 alerts:

LON 888 opened at GBX 267 ($3.64) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 309.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 366.73. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 259 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($6.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The firm has a market cap of £995.27 million and a P/E ratio of 83.44.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.