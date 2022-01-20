8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0024

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $729,100.96 and $225,891.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000768 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002723 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004674 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

