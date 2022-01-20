AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,843,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,550,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AAON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $287,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 in the last three months. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.