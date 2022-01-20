Abcam (LON:ABC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Abcam (LON:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($19.10) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s previous close.

ABC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,650 ($22.51) to GBX 1,800 ($24.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($22.38) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,334 ($18.20) on Thursday. Abcam has a 52-week low of GBX 1,234 ($16.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,760 ($24.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,631.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,528.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

