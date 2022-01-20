Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Get Aberdeen Global Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.48% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.