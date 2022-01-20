Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

Abiomed stock opened at $302.02 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.12.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.