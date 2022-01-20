ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 57,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ABM opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.32. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.