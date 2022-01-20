Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 3,500 Shares

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 390,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
