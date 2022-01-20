Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 3,500 Shares

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 390,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 545.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

