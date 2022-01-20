Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $343.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.75 and a 200 day moving average of $348.22. The stock has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $11,803,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

