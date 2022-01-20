Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) PT Raised to €16.50

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €16.30 ($18.52) to €16.50 ($18.75) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acerinox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acerinox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Acerinox has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Acerinox had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts expect that Acerinox will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

