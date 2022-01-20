Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,483 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.88. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.